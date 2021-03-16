It’s a good thing, as stated in the March 2 “Letter from the Editor,” to give space to opinion writers on both sides of the political spectrum, as well as in the middle. I enjoy reading Jonah Goldberg as much as Clarence Page. Page aligns most closely with my own views, but Goldberg helps me see a more conservative point of view, as does George Will, whom I read with dictionary in hand. All are intelligent, eloquent, and stick to the facts, no matter their opinion of them.
The problem with a writer like Victor Davis Hanson is his use of “alternative facts,” the kind we grew weary of when Donald Trump was president. In Hanson’s Feb. 19
column, he blithely blamed the Texas energy disaster on wind turbines, trying to cast aspersions on clean energy. But the fact is, traditional sources of energy such as natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages in Texas as frozen wind turbines and solar panels, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid. (Windpower supplies about a quarter of Texas’ electricity.)
It is admirable to allow both sides of the aisle equal time to air their views, but it’s never acceptable for a newspaper to print falsehoods that readers might mistake for truth. Unless you are willing to fact-check Hanson and other columnists, it’s time to stop printing his falsehoods.