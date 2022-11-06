Despite the fact that global warming is the greatest threat to our health, our economy and the future of our planet — one that requires nationwide and worldwide action — the U.S. Supreme Court has limited the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to set standards for existing coal- and gas-fired power plants, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA’s goal is to push power companies to use cleaner sources of energy for electricity production.

Now, instead of being able to develop carbon-emissions standards state-by-state, by taking a system-wide approach to curbing greenhouse gases, the EPA must work with each plant individually. Because there are about 230 coal-powered and 1,900 natural-gas powered plants in the U.S., this will be slow, inefficient and costly. Imagine trying to deal with all these entities, rather than 50 states. That would be like writing separate laws for each citizen in a town of 2,100 people.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. Her email address is bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

