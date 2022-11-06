Despite the fact that global warming is the greatest threat to our health, our economy and the future of our planet — one that requires nationwide and worldwide action — the U.S. Supreme Court has limited the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to set standards for existing coal- and gas-fired power plants, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA’s goal is to push power companies to use cleaner sources of energy for electricity production.
Now, instead of being able to develop carbon-emissions standards state-by-state, by taking a system-wide approach to curbing greenhouse gases, the EPA must work with each plant individually. Because there are about 230 coal-powered and 1,900 natural-gas powered plants in the U.S., this will be slow, inefficient and costly. Imagine trying to deal with all these entities, rather than 50 states. That would be like writing separate laws for each citizen in a town of 2,100 people.
The court based its decision on the “major questions” doctrine, whereby matters of “vast economic and political significance” must be decided by Congress. Unless Congress enacts legislation giving the EPA broader authority to set cleaner standards, the U.S. will be hamstrung in its efforts to cut carbon emissions.
But the chances of Congress acting are slim, as long as Republicans hold 50 seats in the Senate, where 60 votes are usually needed to pass legislation. The GOP hasn’t exactly been eager to tackle climate change. Instead of allowing government to govern, Republicans have stood in the way, permitting big business to exercise the kind of “overreach” regarding our environment that they accuse government of practicing. They’ve placed profits over our principles.
Emissions from power plants account for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. Charlotte Roscoe, professor of environmental epidemiology at Harvard, called the court’s decision “a huge setback for public health” and said it “disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable.”
Unfortunately, the ruling reaches beyond the EPA to raise questions about the authority of any government agency to make important decisions affecting our health and safety. It specifically cited cases involving the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as the office of the Attorney General.
Maybe not all is lost from a climate perspective. Since energy companies have found that it costs less to produce electricity using natural gas than coal, they have been shutting down coal-fired operations. (Natural gas is less polluting than coal.) And, as the cost of renewable energy — wind and solar — comes down, there will be more incentive to use renewable sources.
On the other hand, we’re running out of time. In April, the United Nations said “it’s now or never” that we take steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Unless we act now, Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned, “We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees.” The temperature has already risen 0.8 degrees since 1880, the beginning of industrialization, and is rising increasingly rapidly.
The 1.5 number is important because, as World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas noted, “Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heat waves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development. ... This is not something that can be stopped on a dime.”
We need to ask — no, demand — that Congress act now to reduce this threat. It must enable the EPA to do its job.
