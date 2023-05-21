Arguments against adding traffic lights to Dubuque’s Northwest Arterial are nearly as old as the road itself.
When the arterial grew to four lanes in 1997, the mantra from then City Council members and residents was: Let’s not let this become another John F. Kennedy Road. In 1997, the council approved a comprehensive plan for the Northwest Arterial recommending no more access from the road.
Then came Hy-Vee. Then a flurry of activity, including banks, restaurants, retail outlets and a cinema. With those developments came more access and more turning traffic. Some city officials at the time referred to the Northwest Arterial as a “failed road.”
Recommended for you
Maybe it has failed — as an arterial. It is not necessarily the fastest route to get drivers from Point A to Point B. But with thousands of acres of development and more on the way, is it really a failure? Maybe it is simply time to change the name and the mindset that goes with it. It isn’t an arterial to move traffic swiftly along the edge of the city in the way the Southwest Arterial is. It is a destination in and of itself.
So when a developer comes along with a plan to create housing — something the City of Dubuque knows is desperately needed — let’s not be too hasty about dismissing the effort just so that we can maintain the integrity of the arterial. When a road has eight stoplight intersections in a little over five miles, it’s really not much of an artery anymore anyway.
Yet the city so far has been unwilling to consider adding an intersection to accommodate the 152-unit housing project proposed by developer Jim Gantz. The $25 million to $30 million project would create 48 apartments and 104 townhouses on a 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive.
However, the developer has been at an impasse with the city over his request to create a new four-way intersection on the Northwest Arterial that would provide residents of the new development both right- and left-turn access to the property. City staff concluded that the traffic needs created by the development only warrant right-turn-in, right-turn-out access points.
Would it really make sense to build housing for 152 families or individuals with only one-way access? Who wants to live in a place where you always have to first drive west even when you want to go east? An intersection would solve that problem.
Meanwhile, across the arterial, work soon will begin on the Switch Homes development, which also has only right-in, right-out access. But this development has another access point via Tiffany Court and Bruek and Blasen roads and was approved over the complaints of those neighbors who are concerned about the increase in traffic. An intersection on the arterial could solve that problem, too, providing another way in and out for the 100-plus homeowners in the Switch development.
Granted, the one piece of the Northwest Arterial that truly moves like an arterial is the part in question — between JFK and U.S. 52 where there are no stoplights on a two-mile stretch. This is the same stretch Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen referred to as a speedway when he pitched the City Council on posting speed cameras on key roadways to slow traffic down. You know what else would slow traffic down? A stoplight in the middle of that stretch.
Certainly there are costs to be considered. City officials have estimated it could cost as much as $3.5 million to create a new intersection, and if the city were to move forward with it, an agreement would need to be reached on how to fund the project. If a new development warrants a new traffic configuration, it makes sense that the developer would chip in for the project.
Let’s say the development does move forward with right-in, right-out access only. Think of the number of cars waiting for a break in traffic to pull onto the arterial. Hundreds daily, at least. Will that pose a safety issue?
It’s hard to imagine that having nine stoplights on the arterial instead of eight would be a bridge too far when adding one more would solve a few problems and make two housing developments more safe and accessible.
Editor’s note: Editorial Board Chair Amy Gilligan lives near the planned Switch Homes development, though she was not part of neighborhood opposition to the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.