So, while I’m not the brightest light on the Christmas tree, I do know that washing one’s hands, social distancing, wearing a mask, as well as, other recommendations put forth by Dr. Fauci seem to be very effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, it’s really disheartening when people do just the opposite, thinking it won’t happen to them!
At the same time, it greatly saddens me to see things take place like spring break, Mardi Gras, the opening of beaches, and social protests. Because, not only could it affect the health of the various participants, but indirectly me, if I ever come in close contact with any of them!
Worse yet, to see young people licking toilet seats, then challenging others to do the same! I mean, are these individuals so desperate for attention, that they’re willing to possibly jeopardize their own health and others, just for a few seconds of fame?
Not surprisingly, all of these people are products of our school system — supposedly, our best and the brightest — our future leaders — individuals we’re hoping will care for us in our later years.
I also really hope none of these knuckleheads are former students of mine. That’s because, I tried to teach my students to be proactive, rather than reactive — to think clearly through a problem, rather than become part of it.
Like I said, while I’m not the brightest light on the tree, these individuals could possibly dim any hope for a bright future.