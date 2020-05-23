News in your town

Letter: Reckless behavior dims hope for the future

Marion: Congress should ensure coverage of air medical transport

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

L.A. Times: Voters will have to hold Trump accountable

Hanson: Losing our fears, in war and plague

Our opinion: Grassley sticks by his defense of whistleblowers

Letter: Vote by mail push about politics, not safety

Cyr: Arrest of accused Rwandan war criminal welcome

Goldberg: COVID-19 could shake foundations of higher education

Gilligan: A (virtual) toast to Class of 2020

Our opinion: City, county, state governments need federal aid

Goldberg: History isn’t always written by winners

Our opinion: Dubuque County stepping up to testing

Page: Why did Trump’s view of COVID-19 change?

Letter: A reminder to promote the general welfare of all

Thomas: Opening up America best choice

Recker: Something amiss in meat processing industry

Chesney: Tri-state higher ed working together for greater good

Ullrich: As order falls away, perhaps wild plums can help

Letter: Pence, others should take mask-wearing seriously

Letter: Insurance should be part of resolving health care challenges

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: President, Congress must control spending

Our opinion: North End icon worth preserving

Cyr: Melting ice, global challenges face Arctic

Jelinske: Forgiveness a powerful tool for Dubuque youth

Baltimore Sun: Time to deliver for U.S. Postal Service

Hanson: Biden an albatross hanging over Democratic Party

Our opinion: States must provide consistent data on COVID-19

Rubin: Trump’s blame game with China can’t disguise COVID-19 failures

Letter: Downside of open economy

Letter: Political pendulum continues to swing

Gilligan: Journalism standouts make us proud

Letter: Reflections on the flood of '65

Letter: Dubuque city manager overpaid

Letter: Biden's marijuana plan too conservative

Hyde: Calls to action merit deeper examination

Parker: Personal retirement accounts will help in next crisis

Atchison: Health care workers need federal support, too

Page: Video should not be required for racial justice

Our opinion: Dubuque Marshallese community needs support

Jones: Failure to bail out postal service will lead to voter suppression

Goldberg: Trump administration plays dumb on pandemic’s China connection

Leubsdorf: The art of transition team

Buol: Congress must aid cities like Dubuque

Our opinion: Pandemic exposes, expands social problems