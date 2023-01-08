In November, Iowans rejected the D.C. way and made clear they wanted a check on the Biden administration. You have placed your trust in me to be that check — and voice — during an incredibly important and challenging time for our country. I won’t let you down.

I’ve listened to families, farmers and small businesses in Dubuque and across northeast Iowa. The concerns that Iowans are talking about around their kitchen tables each night are my priorities in Congress. I will hold this administration accountable for its failures, work across the aisle to solve the challenges we face and continue to be a fierce advocate for Dubuque.

Hinson has represented the Dubuque area in Congress since January of 2021.

