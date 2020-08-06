As a former educator, I was delighted to see the lead article on the Class of 2020 in the Saturday (July 25) Telegraph Herald. In my opinion, it is a fitting tribute to the maturing of these area high school students in a very mixed-up world at graduation time.
These freshman and senior pictures showed growth ... but Allie Hinga’s excellent article on how these students learned life lessons through their good and bad experiences to become their best selves is a masterpiece. This is the essence of education.
Congratulations to these students and to Allie Hinga! I look forward to Sunday’s article (July 26) and to the video interviews that the TH has provided on the web. Thank you, Allie Hinga!