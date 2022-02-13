As we look back at Donald Trump’s four years in office, we see where he was involved in two impeachment trials. A rally at the White House that inspired people, who then attacked the Capitol. The most grievous act was when he tried to overthrow our election. This act was nothing short of treason.
A few Republicans may have spoken out against his antics, but as a whole, they never made him accountable for his misdeeds over his four years in office. No wonder he thought he could get away with such a thing. The Republicans went so far down the rabbit hole with Trump that they can’t seem to get out of it.
In a democracy such as ours, we need views from both parties. They both have policies that they feel are worth fighting for. We can argue about them until we are blue in the face. That doesn’t change the fact that Donald Trump was probably the most dishonest president in the history of our country. He was a man without honor. A man who has no honor is a man without a soul.
There’s an old saying: The truth will set you free. The sooner that Republicans can admit the truth about Trump, the sooner we as a country can move forward. “Trumpism” needs to fade away in this nation. It has divided us like no other.
We need honest and trustworthy people to lead us to be the country we all will be proud of.