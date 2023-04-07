It’s great to see a new larger brick-and-mortar location for a group that has long been helping people in the Dubuque community.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque CEO Britni Farber was determined to create a warm and welcoming space in the nonprofit’s new program center, where free support groups are offered for hundreds of area residents.
Last week, the nonprofit held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new center at 225 W. Sixth St. The center has space for peer and family support groups, as well as private offices and a brain health conference room.
NAMI Dubuque’s offices previously were located in the Schmid Innovation Center.
NAMI Dubuque served just over 200 people in March after a soft launch of the center in February through peer and family mental health support groups and educational programming on brain health management.
Its presence couldn’t have come at a better time. Across nearly every age group, from youth to teens, college students, young adults, parents, veterans and seniors, more and more institutions are seeing an increase in brain health issues.
Congratulations to Farber and the NAMI team for the work they do to remove the stigma and address brain health, and on having a new space to complete that work.
As members of the Cuba City Common Council made the difficult decision to end the community’s relationship with the city’s long-time volunteer rescue department, there was disappointment all around.
Common Council members voted to contract with Southwest Health to provide emergency services, severing ties with Cuba City Area Rescue Squad. Council members said impetus for the change came down to reliability and cost-effectiveness.
The decision closes a chapter on a squad that faithfully served the community for nearly 50 years.
Started in 1976, the rescue squad covered Cuba City in addition to the townships of Benton, Elk Grove, New Diggings and Smelser. The rescue squad at times has struggled to fill shifts amid a statewide strain on volunteer departments. Still, the rescue squad provided a local ambulance presence in the community and volunteers who knew the area so well.
A change of this nature won’t go over without some hurt feelings. Here’s one thing that shouldn’t go without saying: many thanks.
A salute to the dedicated volunteers of Cuba City Area Rescue Squad who wholeheartedly committed their time and skills to providing emergency services for 47 years. A grateful community offers its gratitude.
Having just officially crossed the threshold into spring, it’s disheartening to already have communities dealing with threatening weather.
Officials confirmed that the storm that injured three people and damaged a Bellevue, Iowa, RV park last Friday was a tornado that packed estimated winds of 105 mph and crossed the Mississippi River into Jo Daviess County, Ill., after initially touching down near Andrew, Iowa.
The National Weather Service reports that the F-1-rated tornado touched down south of Bellevue at 6:16 p.m. The twister tracked northeast, impacting the RV park and some cabins, while also uprooting trees.
Three adults were transported to Dubuque-area hospitals Friday evening from Moon River Cabins and Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals in Bellevue. Meanwhile, a pair of tornadoes touched down last Friday in Delaware County, each packing peak winds of 110 mph.
The storms tore off parts of roofs, toppled cabins, campers and sheds, felled trees and ripped branches from trunks. The roaring winds no doubt caused terrifying moments for those in the thick of the storms.
Severe storms and tornadoes are a fact of life in the tri-state area and the Midwest. Here’s another thing people have come to expect: When the storm subsides, there will be help.
It comes in the form of neighbors with chainsaws, ready to dispose of downed trees and limbs. It comes in the form of friends and family members donning work gloves, ready to clear debris. It looks like strangers helping others when they see the need. In one extreme case in Jackson County, help came in the form of a man tying a garden hose around his waist, held by another man, to pull off a dramatic river rescue.
We’re grateful the damage was not as great as it could have been. And we’re thankful to live in a place where helping out those in need is a way of life.
