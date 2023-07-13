On a Friday during lunch at the mission, the hungry children of Dubuque stood with their parents and huddled at the wall by the mural. The black and white wall mural showed Christ in the center of six impoverished men. The living poor saw the irony but waited for their blue plates.
As a proverb hovered there, maybe they held faith that they were in God’s hands.
Behind the counter, the white-haired cook grew owly, staring back at them, and asked himself out loud if there was enough food.
He was called Cadillac because he had been one of them, and he knew how to fill their hungry stomachs.
He was a prince among them, often grumpy at turns but he saw in their tragedies the truth about how too few cared to help the least among us.
Sometimes, the grumpy cook viewed the line with a single eye, as if by squinting he might change the circumstances of so many invisible, hungry people.
Dozens angled in the queue. Elbows shifted, hands rose and chairs filled. The numbers meant second helpings today. Return trips to the food line could make a day seem like anything’s possible.
Cadillac was the one who kept the food coming, complained about the missing mayo and through the express of burgers and hot grease and downcast faces he added a brand of humor. Cadillac could turn a phrase of hopelessness into a line of epiphany, a rearranged sarcasm to a message of love. The sometime scowling cook offered everyone a unique but coherent life philosophy.
Fat buns covered the ham and cheese. Colors seemed arranged, plates showed protein and carbs and tastes a hungry man could savor. Fruit and salad piled in each corner of the five squared, blue trays. Apple smells and bread smells drafted the room.
Cadillac said he had to get his cancer removed.
“Cancer?” His listener said.
“Yeah, I got cancer here on my face.”
Cadillac pulled his check and showed the red welt by his right ear. Then he pushed at the other side of his face and there was another red welt.
“Cadillac,” his friend said, “Don’t take another day to wait. That melanoma, that skin cancer, as soon as it gets under the skin, you’re dead. It’s a fast, deadly cancer.”
“Man,” Cadillac said, “I know, except I got to work before I go to the doc. I don’t have insurance and I need to work. I have to save to get a place. I don’t have time, can’t worry about the cancer. I don’t have any money.”
The silence fell hard like after a passing storm.
The cook smirked.
“It’s healthy food, “ he said, “Sure, some grease, but that helps it stick to your ribs.”
Now, no one reports how often Jesus laughed but he must have seen a poor man grin, a hungry woman smile, a skinny kid give thanks. He must have relished the justice given a poor child in a sea of hunger.
He would have loved Cadillac.
Today one of the volunteers found a small carton of juice for a five year old who smiled from ear to ear.
“Yeah, man, I’d have another sandwich. Sure,” a middle aged veteran said, “I’d like a donut and some more fruit salad too, please.”
The cook was always there in the middle, with the hungry, dog eared sadness, focused on their food.
If humility might be bottled he could have been rich. If genuineness might be copied or empathy for others could remove the futility of pretense, the aging cook had the recipe.
Cadillac stood against the winds of despair, holding to a simple belief that everyone mattered. He’d been dismissed and ignored, yet he’d found the glimpses of eternal answers.
The spirit of giving was alive at the mission when Cadillac held court. Authenticity was lived, genuineness was natural. He remembered that the meanings that matter are greater than yourself.
Cadillac died in the third week of April on a day in which there was a little more sunshine than the day before. He would have liked that.