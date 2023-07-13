On a Friday during lunch at the mission, the hungry children of Dubuque stood with their parents and huddled at the wall by the mural. The black and white wall mural showed Christ in the center of six impoverished men. The living poor saw the irony but waited for their blue plates.

As a proverb hovered there, maybe they held faith that they were in God’s hands.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.