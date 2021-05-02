The recent Telegraph Herald editorial had good intentions in supporting ethanol in Iowa — but I just can’t agree with its position on the biofuels legislation. This bill is a mandate in every sense of the word. There are many different ways we can grow and have already grown biofuels in our state, but a mandate is not a route we should take.
If this amended legislation is more palatable and less restrictive, then why does it make the sale of regular 87 octane fuel illegal in Iowa? This fuel is still very commonly used in a variety of ways. If Iowans want to buy gas without ethanol, they will be forced to buy premium and pay upwards of 50 cents more per every gallon bought.
If it’s palatable, then why does it deliberately control the way businesses can label certain fuel types, leading to misleading language intended to dissuade consumers from purchasing certain fuel products and knowing about the eligible uses of certain fuels?
Why does it greatly reduce consumer choice, while carving out specific exemptions for off-road fuel consumption? How can we accomplish a healthy, growing marketplace for our fuels in Iowa when the playing field is not even? For businesses, their own decisions are being superseded by the government.
We can all agree that higher blended fuels are a positive for Iowa, and that’s why so many retailers have chosen to use these products. But this bill is not really about supporting biofuels. It’s about the method being used to grow them, and a mandate isn’t the right route to go.