Why have a city ordinance if it is not enforced?
I was shopping at a hardware store on the south side of town and four people were in the store without masks. One of the employees was talking to one maskless shopper with his own mask down around his neck. Two other employees were not wearing their masks properly.
I complained to a cashier who told me they were not allowed to approach customers and offered that I speak to the manager. The manager turned out to be the employee with the mask around his neck. When I informed him I would report him, he snarkily replied, “Go ahead, report me.”
I did, to the police, via the city’s online complaint process, and to the corporate office.
This is the third business I have shopped not enforcing the ordinance. The other two were a west-side dry cleaner and a mall. Without enforcement, shoppers’ only option is to boycott businesses who flout the ordinance. I for one will and will encourage others to do the same through social media.
Either the health and safety issues of Dubuquers are important or not. Which is it? Passing an ordinance under the guise of health and safety but doing little to enforce it is disingenuous at best. Dubuquers deserve better.