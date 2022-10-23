TH Editorial Board speaks with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Constituents in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District have a choice between two strong women with some similarities. Both Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis worked for years as broadcast television journalists, telling the stories of Eastern Iowa. Both served in the Iowa Legislature before making a run for Congress. And both line up squarely with their respective parties’ views.

Ideologically, they couldn’t be more different. Democratic and Republican voters won’t have a hard time backing their party’s candidate. Both are solid contenders who have and will work hard for Iowa.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

