Constituents in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District have a choice between two strong women with some similarities. Both Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis worked for years as broadcast television journalists, telling the stories of Eastern Iowa. Both served in the Iowa Legislature before making a run for Congress. And both line up squarely with their respective parties’ views.
Ideologically, they couldn’t be more different. Democratic and Republican voters won’t have a hard time backing their party’s candidate. Both are solid contenders who have and will work hard for Iowa.
But for voters in the middle, looking for more than party-line politics, the decision between Hinson and Mathis is more difficult. The TH Editorial Board gives Hinson a slight edge for an accomplished, if flawed, first term.
In her two years in Congress, with Democrats in control, Hinson still managed to be an effective legislator. She serves on the House Budget Committee and was one of two House freshmen appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, a weighty role that will be beneficial to eastern Iowans. She introduced 27 bills and co-sponsored more than 300, about half of which were bipartisan. She was her party’s lead on the bipartisan Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act, which was signed into law last year. She co-sponsored the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, which also became law.
Local officials give Hinson big props for her work to reverse a proposed change by the Office of Management and Budget that threatened Dubuque’s status as a metropolitan statistical area, which would have been highly detrimental to Dubuque in attaining federal funding. Meanwhile, Hinson continues to work on solutions to address the lack of commercial air service to Dubuque, serving as a conduit between the airlines and local leaders.
Over her first term, Hinson has met regularly with constituents around the district and holds weekly calls with reporters, making her far more accessible than most federal representatives the TH has worked with in recent years.
One big misstep in her first term came earlier this year when Hinson took some credit for a federal allocation to modernize the upper Mississippi River lock and dam system.
Hinson joined in with tri-state lawmakers praising the allocation for the long overdue overhaul, noting in a press release that she “helped lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in urging the administration to prioritize funding for these essential upgrades.”
But the $829 million came from the infrastructure bill — on which Hinson voted no.
In fact, she described the bill as “tossing trillions of hard-working Americans’ money up in the air like Monopoly money,” and “Washington gamesmanship at its absolute worst.” Taking a victory lap on the lock and dam funding when it came from the very bill she opposed feels a lot like Washington gamesmanship. When called out on it, Hinson refused to back down, saying she had long fought for lock and dam upgrades. That might be, but when you vote no on the funding measure, you don’t get to take credit for the win.
Mathis makes a decent case for unseating Hinson. She speaks passionately about her Iowa farming roots and her longtime connection with eastern Iowans. After 30 years in journalism and time teaching at a private college, Mathis went to work for nonprofit Four Oaks, a role that sent her to the Legislature advocating for at-risk kids. The topic of children isn’t one politicians bring up regularly, but Mathis is determined to make a priority of issues affecting children such as mental health services availability, child care and education.
In her time in the Iowa Legislature, Mathis established a regular dinner meeting with Republicans from the ag appropriations committee to build connections and improve working relationships to further bipartisan discussion around agriculture during the session. She’s well versed in ag issues and would be a voice for farmers.
Mathis has much to say about her opponent, none of it good, which feels a bit out of sync with her “Iowa nice” personality. She views Hinson’s efforts to retain air service in Dubuque as falling short, suggesting more political clout could have had an impact and questioning whether the pilot shortage was really a significant factor, a perspective that seems ill-informed.
Should she get to Congress, Mathis’ priorities include increasing the number of mental health access treatment centers in Iowa and elsewhere, lowering costs for Iowans from health care to housing, protecting Social Security and Medicare and protecting reproductive rights.
For voters that consider abortion a key topic, Hinson and Mathis differ significantly on the issue. Hinson is a staunch abortion opponent, voting for the fetal heartbeat bill in 2018 when she was a state representative. She co-sponsored federal legislation that gives the right to life at fertilization and does not provide for any exceptions, such as rape, incest, or life of the mother (although she has supported those exceptions at other times).
Mathis has said she is pro-choice and voted against Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill, legislation establishing a waiting period and an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to repeal the right to an abortion.
The world of broadcast journalism in Iowa has launched two articulate and informed women into the world of politics, and their views represent opposite ends of the political spectrum. For voters in the middle, Hinson has built some credibility in her first term, and Iowans would do well to see that play out.
