Trust is the cornerstone for self-governed societies. I suggest that a spirit of positive public sentiment is needed to rebuild community trust and allow elected leaders and educators freedom to adapt and innovate and respond to new opportunities; demonstrating wisdom and patience to cope with contesting sentiments for how public education “should be” delivered. As Lincoln supposedly stated: “public sentiment is everything … with it nothing can fail… without it nothing can succeed.”
COVID-19 and other economic and social factors have accelerated culture changes that were already in process. Culture change, how we do things, has always been a difficult process. History provides several possible options for the future of our nation. Within limits ordained by a higher power — neither money nor mandates will determine the quality of life for our children. Positive sentiments created by individuals, families and communities will shape the future for our children.
Around the world, youth are concerned about climate change — adults seem more concerned about social mandates. History will tell if our children were sufficiently educated to respond with “public sentiment” to help them prioritize concerns they will face. Our children are watching and learning lessons — from public sentiment!