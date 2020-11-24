In the article describing the attempts to diversify the teaching faculties in the Dubuque area schools, it should be noted that these are not the first attempts. In the late 1970s, a complaint was filed against the director of Human Resources of the Dubuque Community Schools for lack of faculty diversification. At the hearing he was told that he would do better recruiting at universities and colleges that had 80% to 90% Black students instead of 80% to 90% White students as he was doing. To his great credit the director did just that but, unfortunately, produced no results.
At that time I attended a national educational conference in Chicago. While there I voiced my frustration at the lack of diversity in Dubuque to a human resource director for a large school district. His reply was forceful. “You are never going to get Black teachers in Dubuque! I am going to get them! My school district has over 90% Black students and they need Black teachers more than do for your over 90% White students. And I am going to get them because I will offer them $10,000 more than your school district can offer them. Your best bet is to convince Black youths in your community to become teachers with the understanding that they would live at home and teach in Dubuque.”
If the same conditions hold today, this conversation should be of interest to the superintendents of schools and the citizens of the Dubuque area.