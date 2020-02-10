News in your town

Clarence Page: Wake up, Democrats, Trump is spinning his way to a second term

Parker: It doesn't matter which Democrat wins

Verbatim: Senate verdicts are in; now on to Nov. 3

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: City of Dubuque must better explain automated garbage-collection plan

Tucker: Trump honors overt hate speech

Jones: Caucuses chaos underscores diminishing election credibility

Jonah Goldberg: The age of impeachment and the death of shame

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Trump riding high at State of the Union, but it’s a long way to Election Day

Letter: Dubuque garbage collection system fine as it is