There’s nothing quite like a pandemic to make you appreciate special people in our lives.
As we open nominations for this year’s Salute to Women Awards, I can’t help but think about women I know who have stepped up to meet the challenges wrought by this unprecedented time.
For the third year, the TH is honoring local women who are making a difference in our community. Award nominees are women who are leaders, mentors, givers and innovators. They are women who work hard and have achieved much, but also extend a hand in help to others.
During these past few months, we’ve seen countless examples of that kind of initiative informed by compassion. We’ve seen teachers who made extraordinary efforts to connect to students. We’ve seen health care workers who put themselves on the front lines every day. We’ve seen moms who have kept families growing and thriving, all while managing work and schooling from home. We’ve witnessed women in elected office and government leadership who have taken a leading role addressing the public health crisis in an official capacity.
There are women who have kept families, businesses, organizations and nonprofits on track and functioning through this difficult period. Those are the stories I hope to hear in this year’s nominees.
The Salute to Women awards recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark. The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.
Visit BizTimes.biz/saluteawards for award details and the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 31.
How to go back to work
Business folks everywhere are trying to figure out how to transition back to working in the office after this long spring/summer of social distancing. Every office is trying to answer the same questions about what’s safe and sensible but could help companies ramp up business.
We’ve got a discussion that could help. Of course, it’s virtual.
The TH will host a free webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, featuring legal, medical and operational best practices to prepare your business for going back to the workplace. Sign up today at TelegraphHerald.com/return.
Student journalist award
One of our former TH interns had a pretty outstanding achievement recently, and I wanted to give a shout-out to Katina Zentz.
A 2016 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Katina shot photos for us last summer and spent her senior year at University of Iowa as creative director at the Daily Iowan, recently named Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper by the Society of Professional Journalists.
Now, Katina has been awarded a national photography award through the 60th Annual William Randolph Hearst Foundation’s Journalism Awards Program.
The Hearst Championships are the culmination of the 2019-2020 Journalism Awards Program, which were held in 104 accredited undergraduate journalism programs. Some 29 finalists — winners from the 14 monthly competitions — participated in the 60th annual Hearst Championships. Katina earned second place in the National Photojournalism Championship, earning a $7,500 scholarship. Katina’s dad, Renny Zentz, a TH copy editor who has been with our company for 30 years, couldn’t be prouder. Congrats, Katina, your future is bright as a flashbulb ... which she’s probably never heard of.