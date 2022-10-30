It should come as no surprise to readers that I am a gun owner. I have enjoyed shooting guns since I was young, and still remember the time at my grandparent’s farm when my grandfather allowed me to shoot a .22 for the first time. Carrying a gun for work allows a certain peace to cleaning a gun. Knowing that every part, cleaned and lubricated for perfect operation, may save your or someone else’s life.
As a gun owner, I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I have no issue with anyone owning firearms, so long as they meet qualifying criteria. Unfortunately, because of this criterion, I cannot support Proposition 1 on this year’s ballot, largely due to the “strict scrutiny” language. I am tired of guns being blamed for the actions of bad actors, but I feel the language in this measure will allow more access to weapons by those actors, thus further fueling that argument.
Statistically, the current language of Proposition 1 made the states that use similar language less safe. There are currently three states that use the strict scrutiny language in their constitutional amendments: Louisiana, Missouri, and Alabama. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those states are ranked second, fourth and fifth in the country for highest firearms-related deaths. This is total deaths by firearm, including homicide and suicide. In the same statistic, Iowa currently has the 13th-fewest incidents of firearms-related deaths per capita. Does this mean inclusion of this language would increase firearms-related deaths in Iowa? Not definitively, but the potential is there, and history has not shown favorably on the states that followed this path.
The problem with the strict scrutiny language is it can limit the ability to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. I seriously doubt any Iowan who is not a felon believes felons should be allowed to possess firearms. I hope the same can be said about domestic abusers. Let us not forget about individuals with brain health issues. In the aftermath of many mass shootings, mental health is often listed as a contributing factor. Gov. Reynolds confirmed this in her statements in a June 3 article in the Des Moines Register after three people died outside an Ames church.
Brain health does not simply mean mass shooters, but closer to home with many families, suicidal ideation. Allowing more access to firearms makes it easier for someone who is suicidal to complete the task. In nearly 22 years in law enforcement, I have seen suicide in just about any way imaginable. Firearms are clearly the fastest method of suicide. Due to their slow nature, other methods of suicide allow time for intervention and reevaluation by the victim on continuing the process. With a firearm, it is over in an instant. None of us should want to make it easier for that instant to happen.
I support Iowans having Second Amendment rights. I think wording mimetic of the federal position would easily pass muster with a large majority of Iowans, and I would absolutely be in support of such a measure. I simply believe the strict scrutiny standard leaves too much gray area, too many loopholes, and has the potential to negatively impact the health and safety of individuals in this state. I encourage readers to do your own research, educate yourself, and make an informed decision at the polls in November.
