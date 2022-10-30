It should come as no surprise to readers that I am a gun owner. I have enjoyed shooting guns since I was young, and still remember the time at my grandparent’s farm when my grandfather allowed me to shoot a .22 for the first time. Carrying a gun for work allows a certain peace to cleaning a gun. Knowing that every part, cleaned and lubricated for perfect operation, may save your or someone else’s life.

As a gun owner, I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I have no issue with anyone owning firearms, so long as they meet qualifying criteria. Unfortunately, because of this criterion, I cannot support Proposition 1 on this year’s ballot, largely due to the “strict scrutiny” language. I am tired of guns being blamed for the actions of bad actors, but I feel the language in this measure will allow more access to weapons by those actors, thus further fueling that argument.

Kennedy served Dubuque County as a deputy prior to his election as sheriff in 2016. His email address is jkennedy@dbqcosheriff.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.