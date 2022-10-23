Elections matter. I’m not telling you who or what to vote for. That’s your business. My purpose is to simply to ask you to vote as elections have consequences.

Thirty years ago, we lived in a country where both parties agreed on about 85-90% of the issues so we could live with whichever party won. That hasn’t been the case for some time. Neither party seems to know what compromise means and their values couldn’t be farther apart. There is no attempt to find common ground and work on differences later.

