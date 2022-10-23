Elections matter. I’m not telling you who or what to vote for. That’s your business. My purpose is to simply to ask you to vote as elections have consequences.
Thirty years ago, we lived in a country where both parties agreed on about 85-90% of the issues so we could live with whichever party won. That hasn’t been the case for some time. Neither party seems to know what compromise means and their values couldn’t be farther apart. There is no attempt to find common ground and work on differences later.
To be fair, we shouldn’t be surprised. We have become a “what’s in it for me?” and “can I get it free?” society. Our governmental representatives have just been an extension of society. The U.S. democratic model of government was conceived to give people freedom and the opportunity to succeed. But it requires our representatives do the jobs they were sent to Washington or Des Moines to do. We do our part by voting. To do that, you need reliable information. The days of relying on one source of information are gone.
Letters to the editor generally are expressing one person’s opinion which may or may not be good for you. Television networks are compromised as well. Alternate networks periodically to see their content. You may be surprised at what you learn.
The past 10 years have given us a variety of governmental styles. Which one worked best for you? Do your homework and then decide. Elections matter. Vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.