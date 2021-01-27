Star Parker’s “other view” article is an exercise in statistical manipulation and hyperbole.
Black, she’s “stereotyped” a Democrat while travelling, proof the perception of racism is “horrible” and damaging, the result of identity and diversity politics. (So much for BLM.) “(S)creaming about racism” … “blares out daily in the liberal media.” Racism is an industry? “African Americans are not getting a raw deal in America,” she says.
To prove her case, 2019 Census Bureau statistics on inflation adjusted Black households’ incomes over 52 years; 1967–2019 are presented. After analyzing the numbers here’s the bottom line; Black household wealth in the $75,000+ group grew 20% to 29.4%. The $25,000- group fell 16% to 28.7%.
Black households $75,000+ have gotten wealthier but overall Black wealth fell to 3.8% in 2020, while White wealth grew 2 trillion (recent Fed Report). After 52 years nearly 30% of Black households are still mired in poverty. At this rate it may take another 50 years before they achieve equity. Strides?
TH, it’s time to move the newspaper balance needle back to the center. Giving far right shallow propagandists like Parker and Victor Davis Hanson have distorted balance and given these writers a forum of credibility they don’t deserve next to conservatives like Jonah Goldberg et al. Newspapers are starting to reconsidering balance.
According to my late stats professor at Loras: “There are liars, damn liars and statisticians.”