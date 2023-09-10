The potential collapse of Dubuque’s food scrap collection program is a critical local sustainability and resiliency issue. This program is only temporarily being allowed to operate without Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency having or getting the necessary DNR composting permit.
DMASWA, which is 100% managed by city staff, at a minimum, will need to commit to apply to operate a permitted compost facility by Oct. 29. If not, both the city food scrap collection and DMASWA co-composting program must be shut down. Our high status as a leading Growing Sustainable Community will likely crash if compliance is not achieved.
Citizens have presented this concern and request for appropriate action to the DMASWA Board, the Dubuque City Council and the Resilient Community Advisory Commission. Our ask is to continue, sustain and eventually expand our municipal curbside collection of food scraps and co-composting at the DMASWA compost facility. This is in line with our citizen-led comprehensive plan — Imagine Dubuque 2037 and Climate Action Plan. We understand the challenges but failing to sustain and grow these highly touted programs will stop citizens from using this significant climate action program.
Recommended for you
Dubuque’s 15-year-old curbside food scrap collection program is one of the first 25 such programs in the U.S. It is currently limited to 500+ city customers and Holy Family Schools. There is a waiting list of 97 people and active promotion of this program has stopped. Residential food scrap co-composting can be effective and cost comparable to recycling but delivers more climate and ecological benefits than the same weight of normal curbside recycling materials.
There are now 200 full-scale co-composting programs in the U.S. using food residuals — one of which is in Iowa City. The City of Dubuque residential collection of 17% of loose food in trash is estimated to be about 2,000 tons per year. Food residuals collected from private commercial haulers from Dubuque County generators and disposed of at the DMASWA landfill is about 25,000 tons per year.
Since 2008, DMASWA had been allowed a limited food scrap tonnage of 104 tons per year without a formal Composting Permit. In 2022, regulatory DNR staff revised interpretation of Iowa code regarding food scrap co-composting which disallowed our current practice.
DMASWA staff in December did not apply, as required, to become a permitted compost facility. DMASWA received a letter in January 2023 and was told to apply for the required operation permit. DMASWA submitted non-compliant paperwork in June. The DNR responded with a cease and desist order to stop receiving comingled food scraps on June 30.
DMASWA requested and was granted a temporary delay to assess the current infrastructure, feasibility, costs and timeline to become a permitted facility. A preliminary contractor assessment should be submitted to DMASWA this week. An upgraded management plan with allowed feedstocks, practices, some equipment and operational staff time will be needed to continue co-composting food scraps on the DMASWA campus.
So, DMASWA will need to commit to apply to operate a permitted compost facility by Oct. 29. If not, both the city food scrap collection and DMASWA co-composting program must be shut down.
The Resilient Community Advisory Commission, after discussion with the DMASWA administrator and Green Dubuque, voted unanimously to recommend DMASWA in becoming a permitted compost facility which would then also sustain food scrap co-collection for DMASWA composting. They also will consider facilitating a public meeting with public works staff to discuss these issues.
Paul Schultz was the former resource management coordinator for the City of Dubuque and is the president of Green Dubuque.