The potential collapse of Dubuque’s food scrap collection program is a critical local sustainability and resiliency issue. This program is only temporarily being allowed to operate without Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency having or getting the necessary DNR composting permit.

DMASWA, which is 100% managed by city staff, at a minimum, will need to commit to apply to operate a permitted compost facility by Oct. 29. If not, both the city food scrap collection and DMASWA co-composting program must be shut down. Our high status as a leading Growing Sustainable Community will likely crash if compliance is not achieved.

Paul Schultz was the former resource management coordinator for the City of Dubuque and is the president of Green Dubuque.

