Two Black Americans who contributed greatly to American Education are Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver. They both played significant roles in the development of the Tuskegee Institute. Mr. Washington was the first president and developed a curriculum based on hands on learning and academics. Mr. Carver, who held a Master’s Degree from Iowa State, was a noted scientist and artist who applied these skills to teaching. I’ve found that shared interests go a long way in breaking down barriers between people with different backgrounds. When I served in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s, I learned about new electronic applications in radar and radio from two black gentlemen, one was a former Tuskegee Airman. These two men also sparked my interest in ham radio. Besides technology some other areas that I’ve found interests in common with people of different backgrounds are education, sports and music. Two places in Old Dubuque at which shared experiences are happening are the Public Library and the Dream Center. Positive things can happen as we work to blend the best of the past with the present looking forward to the future.