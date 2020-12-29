A year ago we were celebrating the golden anniversary of our iconic Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award. We highlighted all the past winners throughout December, culminating with a keepsake magazine. Then we celebrated with a reception honoring last year’s winners — Terry and Paula Friedman — in the 50th year the award had been bestowed.
Like all things 2020, the next First Citizen event will look a little different.
Keeping with tradition, the recipient (or recipients) of the 2020 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award will be announced in the Jan. 1, 2021, edition of the TH. It’s a selection that upholds the sterling list of all those who have come before. What’s different this time around is we will not be able to host an event with hundreds of people streaming through to share their well wishes and congratulations.
Instead, we’ve come up with a way to have the event safely and still allow the whole community to congratulate the recipient on that day. In partnership with our friends at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, we will publish a keepsake section, highlighting the winner and full of greetings from community members. Once the recipient is named, community members and friends far and wide can go to a designated weblink to offer their words of congratulations. We’ll publish all those responses Jan. 28 in a special section. Businesses will have an opportunity to purchase congratulatory ads in the commemorative edition as well. Then we’ll honor the First Citizen Award recipient with a small event that will be livestreamed for all to see.
I think the plan provides a good pivot, given the circumstances. The livestreamed event allows the community to hear from the award recipient, and the special section allows the recipient to hear from all those in the community impacted by his (or her or their) good works. We’re excited to bring this opportunity, along with the Community Foundation. Watch for all the details in the Jan. 1 paper.
IMAGES OF 2020
It might have seemed like a year nothing happened, but as we have recapped the news of 2020, there have been hundreds of unique and unusual stories. Perhaps never before have we told so many stories of heroism, of courage, of hope, of neighbors helping neighbors. Never before have we seen schools, churches, restaurants, businesses change the way they operate to accommodate the needs of the people they impact. We have told so many of these stories, and many of them, we have told with pictures.
From high school students in caps and gowns, spaced out and wearing masks, to frontline workers in health care, we’ve photographed 2020 — its highlights and its trying moments.
On Jan. 7, readers will receive a 60-page magazine, included with your Telegraph Herald, featuring the Images of 2020.
This edition will showcase the news, sports and feature photos captured by our award-winning photo staff in the past year.
Choosing more than 120 photos that encapsulate a year makes for a unique reflection of any given year — and this one is particularly telling. It’s a must-have commemorative magazine for anyone who marked a milestone in 2020, and a documentation in real-time that local history buffs will appreciate. Watch for Images of 2020 in your Jan. 7 TH.
We’re now just two weeks away from our transition to printing at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville and going digital-only on Monday’s edition. If you haven’t already been using one or more of the ways to connect electronically with the Telegraph Herald, go to TelegraphHerald.com to check out our website as well as our eEdition — the digital replica of the paper, typically ready by 6 a.m. and often earlier. You can access content through mobile apps (go to the App Store or Google Play Store), newsletters, and on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
All these digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want. They are already included in your subscription rate.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns related to the new delivery method, please give us a call at 800-562-1825 or email us at customerservice@thmedia.com. We will do everything possible to ensure your satisfaction and assist you with the transition to the digital issue on Mondays.