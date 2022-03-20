As a former Dubuquer who has driven electric vehicles for about a decade, I wanted to respond to Paul Hemmer’s letter on electric vehicles, which is full of distortions and represents a head-in-the-sand approach regarding energy production, the environment and transportation.
EVs are a more environmentally friendly option. While some charging inevitably uses electricity generated from dirty sources of energy (oil, gas, coal, etc.) charging can also use clean sources of energy like solar. Many of the battery materials, including cobalt, can be recycled (https://bit.ly/35TINUZ), and research is underway to make batteries much less dependent on cobalt (https://bit.ly/36jpxQr). Charging can largely happen at home, too, unless a person is on a road trip. Charging is getting faster all the time.
EVs have come down quite a bit in price. There are EVs now costing quite a bit less than $56k. That will further decrease as manufacturers begin producing more EVs. EVs have much lower maintenance costs, and cost less to refuel. And the delays and difficulty in finding cars are hardly unique to EVs.
Overall EVs are a lot more fun to drive. The added battery weight gives them a low center of gravity that makes handling better, especially in the winter. I drive non-EVs when needed, but I’d much rather drive an EV. I don’t see myself owning a non-EV in the future just because the advantages more than outweigh the disadvantages in owning an EV. The advantages will only increase as the technology improves.