Is abortion and right-to-life just one issue?
Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, in a 1921 speech said, the “intelligent and wealthy, responsibly limit the size of their families, and the poor, must be stopped from reproducing because their children will taint the American race. We desire to stop at its source the disease, poverty and feeble-mindedness and insanity which exist today, for these lower the standards of civilization and make for race deterioration.”
In 1939, she introduced the Negro Project to restrict their population.
Almost 80% of the corporation’s surgical abortion facilities are in minority neighborhoods. Black women’s abortion rate is three times higher than Caucasian women.
Minority abortion is Planned Parenthood’s bread and butter.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said that “at the time Roe v. Wade was decided, there was concern (not necessarily one she agreed with) about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”
If it had been up to that Court, what would have happened when Ray Charles was born, or maybe that handsome young man who does the Shriners’ hospital commercials? Perhaps instead of 13 operations, Caleb would have received only one very final operation.
Planned Parenthood even created a Margaret Sanger award, presumably for people who exemplified the Sanger ideals of racial purity. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received such an award, as did Hillary Clinton, who said, “I admire Margaret Sanger enormously.”
It seems that to vote Democrat is to vote for “racial purity.”