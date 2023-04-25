It takes more than just a low unemployment rate to create a thriving economy. Just last month, the U.S. added 236,000 jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to just 3.5%. But many businesses are still struggling to find workers, because there simply aren’t enough employees to fill all the openings. McKinsey Consulting calls this “structural gap” in the labor market the most significant challenge facing the private sector. McKinsey also noted that, “even when employers successfully woo these workers from rivals, they are just reshuffling talent and contributing to wage escalation while failing to solve the underlying structural imbalance.”
Yet, there is a massive pool of talented, committed and engaged workers who are not fully integrated into the workforce — people with disabilities. Companies that fail to embrace the value proposition of disability inclusion not only are stuck in the structural gap of talent management, but they are missing opportunities to innovate new products and services for a global market worth trillions of dollars.
Consider:
Return on Disability, a Toronto-based data-driven insights and design firm that leverages disability in working with clients, found that the global population of people with disabilities and their close friends and families is roughly 3.4 billion people — about twice the size of China’s population.
The spending power of that population is over $13 trillion — almost the size of the European Union economy.
The Center for Talent Innovation found that 75% of employees with disabilities in the United States have ideas that would drive value for their company — compared with 61% of employees without disabilities.
Research by Accenture shows that companies which are inclusive of people with disabilities are, on average, have 28% higher revenue and 30% higher profit margins than their peers.
Perhaps most important is the stark reality that every one of us in our lives will experience a disability — be it through a condition at birth, injury, illness, aging, caring for a parent, or a life event such as exposure to emotional trauma.
Cruise control in vehicles, the phonograph, the ever-popular text function or touch features on mobile phones, the electric toothbrush and the internet all were innovated by people with disabilities as part of designing themselves into a culture and society that did not center on their needs. Yet each innovation quickly found its way to mainstream acceptance, enjoying widespread commercial success, and fostering a positive change in how billions of people work and live — regardless of disability status.
Within that context, disability inclusion is not an act of charity or philanthropy. Nor is it compliance with laws and government mandates. Rather, disability inclusion is a management strategy that encourages companies to attract a diverse pool of talent while maximizing the skills of their employees in a way that creates long-term value for the company, investors, customers and society.
Without a doubt, approaching disability inclusion from a position of business strategy and value creation requires a significant commitment at all levels of an organization. That commitment starts at the very top and must be embedded throughout the organization — which places a premium on securing the active support of mid-level management. Metrics are required, data needs to be tracked, and relevant information disclosed to important internal and external audiences. Disability inclusion also requires a new mindset when it comes to recruiting, managing and retaining talent.
Yet the payoff is clear — better talent, greater innovation and long-term value creation through products and services able to meet public expectations in a global marketplace.
Ludke is a senior fellow at the Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement, whose passion is working with executives, innovators and entrepreneurs creating long-term value for society. Over his career, he has advised policymakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, taught at the U.S. International University in Nairobi, Kenya, and provided counsel on sustainability, CSR and ESG strategies for companies in the retail, oil and gas, transportation, and finance industries. He is the author of “Transformative Markets,” a book about the role of markets in fostering a more sustainable and prosperous society (published in April through the Creator Institute of Georgetown University).
