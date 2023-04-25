It takes more than just a low unemployment rate to create a thriving economy. Just last month, the U.S. added 236,000 jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to just 3.5%. But many businesses are still struggling to find workers, because there simply aren’t enough employees to fill all the openings. McKinsey Consulting calls this “structural gap” in the labor market the most significant challenge facing the private sector. McKinsey also noted that, “even when employers successfully woo these workers from rivals, they are just reshuffling talent and contributing to wage escalation while failing to solve the underlying structural imbalance.”

Yet, there is a massive pool of talented, committed and engaged workers who are not fully integrated into the workforce — people with disabilities. Companies that fail to embrace the value proposition of disability inclusion not only are stuck in the structural gap of talent management, but they are missing opportunities to innovate new products and services for a global market worth trillions of dollars.

Ludke is a senior fellow at the Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement, whose passion is working with executives, innovators and entrepreneurs creating long-term value for society. Over his career, he has advised policymakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, taught at the U.S. International University in Nairobi, Kenya, and provided counsel on sustainability, CSR and ESG strategies for companies in the retail, oil and gas, transportation, and finance industries. He is the author of “Transformative Markets,” a book about the role of markets in fostering a more sustainable and prosperous society (published in April through the Creator Institute of Georgetown University).

