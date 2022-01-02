What a relief that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and Donald Trump’s attempts to hijack the results were thwarted! Not everything Biden has done has been great, but he’s accomplished a lot during his first year.
After trying to negotiate with Republicans, Biden pushed hard for passage of the American Rescue Plan. The bill, which became law without GOP support, got the economy moving and kept many people out of poverty by sending each taxpayer a check of up to $1,400, extending unemployment benefits (until Gov. Kim Reynolds cut them off in Iowa), increasing child tax credits, and taking other measures to improve the lives of average Americans.
Dubuque County alone will receive nearly $19 million, much of which the county plans to use to improve social services and to help meet our health needs.
Biden helped states get people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as quickly as possible, with 220 million shots delivered during the first 100 days of his presidency. His administration also delivered much needed medical supplies to states, which before were bidding against each other to get what they needed. The administration’s messages about how to deal with the pandemic haven’t always been clear, but COVID has been a moving target, and right-wing extremists have countered safety measures every step of the way.
Biden lost no time in revoking some of Trump’s most egregious executive orders regarding labor, human rights and the environment. He appointed people to the cabinet and cabinet-level positions who actually care about the areas they oversee, such as labor, education, the environment, and the rule of law.
In November, Biden signed a bipartisan bill (approved by all Democrats and 32 congressional Republicans) that sets $555 billion aside to build or repair roads, bridges, airports and seaports and to get broadband to rural communities. Although the Trump Administration talked about passing an infrastructure bill, it never got the job done. Iowans will be safer and better connected because of Biden, since about 4,700 of our bridges are structurally deficient. (With 19% in that category, Iowa has the worst deficiency rate in the nation.)
Biden has restored dignity to the Oval Office. Compare him with Donald Trump, and you know just what I mean.
On the other hand and by most accounts, the Biden Administration messed up by not giving U.S. citizens and friendly nationals enough time to get out of Afghanistan safely. But it did get 124,000 people out during that short period and, more important, it ended a costly 20-year, no win-war. Many of the people who wanted to get out couldn’t because the Trump administration had brought the application process for Special Immigrant status to a near standstill. We need to find ways to aid those left behind.
Perhaps Biden’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t fought hard enough to ensure our democracy remains intact. He hasn’t hammered on the need to protect against gerrymandering, voter suppression, and the undermining of elections by GOP-led state legislators. He hasn’t spoken enough about the need to change the 60-vote rule that affects most bills in the Senate and which results in a tyranny of the minority.
Finally, Biden has yet to succeed in getting his Build Back Better plan approved, even though he has cut his asking in half. Maybe he won’t, given Republicans’ indifference toward American families and do-nothing approach to climate change. Let’s hope he gets it done in 2022.