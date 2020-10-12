A Dodge pickup truck with photoshopped sideboards … what will they think of next?
By now most everyone in the 51st Assembly District has seen Kriss Marion and her pickup truck with sideboards that read, “Kriss Marion Democrat for Change 51st Assembly District”. So, I was surprised when I received a flier with a photoshopped picture of Kriss with her truck, the sideboards reading, “Kriss Marion Proud to Be a Liberal Partisan.” The fine print noted: “Paid for by the Republican Party of Wisconsin as an in-kind to Novak for Assembly.”
Well, I really don’t like partisans of any stripe; and that’s why I like Kriss Marion. Her “to do” list includes “comprehensive tax reform, affordable health care insurance, unified public health measures to control COVID, clean water for our kids and grandkids, stimulus for small towns, businesses and family farms, and fair maps.” This is what most of us in the 51st want.
Please talk with Kriss the next time you see her. Tell her what’s on your mind; she’ll listen and likely add it to her list.
What will they think of next!? Likely changing the Dodge for an old Edsel that doesn’t run; that might hit where it hurts.