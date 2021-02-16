I received an “Appointment Scheduled” notice on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m. at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center. I was scheduled to receive my COVID-19 vaccination.
I arrived at 7:50 a.m., was vaccinated at 8 a.m., and was on my way home at 8:25 a.m. This was after a 15 minute requirement to stay in a designated area to determine if I had any reaction to the shot.
Whoever planned this day along with the myriad of workers who took care of us should be given a double A+. The efficiency and consideration by all involved was outstanding.