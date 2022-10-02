My father had several passions that carried him through a long life of 97 years, chief among them were archery and skiing. He could be found gliding down the slopes well into his 80s, slung low to the ground in a ski-jumper’s crouch he learned in his youth. And his love of archery lured him out to his backyard target into his 90s, still intent on perfecting his shot.
It is no wonder that my son and grandson bowhunt during the majestic Wisconsin fall and my family retreats to the downhill slopes during the long Wisconsin winter. My love of the outdoors, some of which I have chronicled here, I learned while bow hunting and skiing at my father’s side. I passed that love along to my children and grandchildren.
So too, I find my wife’s work ethic, learned on a farm at her own father’s side, instilled in our children. Her father worked the land with an enduring tenacity and treated the people around him with a generous heart.
Our love, passions, ethics, and the way we treat people are learned and in turn taught, passed from generation to generation like family heirlooms. This moment in time was years in the making and will have impact for years to come.
These inheritances extend beyond hobbies and will last beyond generations measured in mere years. They last forever.
William MacAskill, an associate professor in philosophy at the University of Oxford, argues that what we do now as a person and as a society will have impacts on our world for the eons to come. He is a proponent of effective altruism, the idea that we can change the world through philanthropy, political action, and our chosen work. Effective altruism “uses evidence and careful reasoning to try to answer this question: How can we do the most good?”
“The research program of effective altruism is still in its infancy, and there’s still a huge amount that we don’t know. But even with what we’ve learned so far, we can see that by thinking carefully and by focusing on those problems that are big, solvable and neglected, we can make a truly tremendous difference to the world for thousands of years to come,” said MacAskill in a TED talk.
If we are not careful, the impacts are not all positive. In his book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” author David Grann chronicles the killings of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s. Native Americans were murdered by their supposed “guardians” for their lucrative head rights to the oil fields discovered below their feet.
One hundred years later, the murders still scar the lives of Osage descendants. Mary Jo Webb, an Osage whose grandfather died during the “Reign of Terror,” reflected on the enduring specter of unsolved murders that still reigns today. “This land is saturated with blood … The blood cries out from the ground.”
There is a photo of my father sitting with my grandparents, taken in a sod house on the plains of South Dakota during the early 1900s, more than 100 years ago. They sit stoically on the bed in their one-room earthen hut, perhaps contemplating the desolate conditions outside their door. Similarly, we take annual photos of our family to mark our own march through time. We smile into the camera lens, reflecting a better life than our grandparents, but firmly rooted in their sacrifice.
I recently stopped at the cemetery in Newry, Wis., and took a picture of my grandparents’ graves, a monument to their bookmarked existence in this world. Yet history is recorded not just in books, photos, and on gravestones. Our story is carried in our blood. History is made in our actions. The actions we take in this moment have a longer shelf life than we can possibly imagine.
So, teach your children and grandchildren how to ski and shoot a bow. Or how to knit a sweater or make a pot of chicken dumpling soup from scratch. But also teach them how to treat other people and make a positive impact in this world.
It may serve them well into their 80s and 90s — and into the eons beyond.
Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.His email address is epfrydenlund@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.