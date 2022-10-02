My father had several passions that carried him through a long life of 97 years, chief among them were archery and skiing. He could be found gliding down the slopes well into his 80s, slung low to the ground in a ski-jumper’s crouch he learned in his youth. And his love of archery lured him out to his backyard target into his 90s, still intent on perfecting his shot.

It is no wonder that my son and grandson bowhunt during the majestic Wisconsin fall and my family retreats to the downhill slopes during the long Wisconsin winter. My love of the outdoors, some of which I have chronicled here, I learned while bow hunting and skiing at my father’s side. I passed that love along to my children and grandchildren.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. His email address is epfrydenlund@gmail.com.

