The Telegraph Herald Editorial Board missed the mark in the piece on the Joliet Events Center building.
Seems to me that the Historic Preservation Commission acted in accord with chapter 10 of the City’s Unified Development Code. And while the board noted, correctly, that the building is not in a National Register Historic District, it failed to mention that the building is within the city’s Cathedral Historic District, is presumed therefore to have historic merit, and is protected from demolition under most circumstances. National Register Historic District designations have no teeth; local districts do.
The TH grumbled about the building’s lack of neighbors and its plain brickwork on the non-street sides. That the surrounding buildings are gone simply isn’t germane. As for its exterior, take a look around town: Very few buildings have beautiful facades on every side. Check the east and north sides of Cottingham & Butler’s Security Building, one of the most elaborate downtown: plain brick. Ditto for the Grand Opera House, Fisher Building and many others. It appears you were casting about to find reasons to support demolition.
The City of Dubuque prides itself on sustainability. Maintaining the integrity of our historic districts by keeping solid — supposedly protected — old buildings like the Joliet from the landfill is inherently an eco-friendly and sustainable process. I’d like to think a creative architect could remake the Joliet into a child care center, but if not, Cottingham and Butler should find another location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.