A noticeable aspect of the City of Dubuque’s participation in the international “No Mow May” initiative is the proliferation of yard signs, which property owners can use to signal they have joined the program. According to Sustainable Dubuque, 400 such signs have been purchased, and you can find them on nearly every block within the heart of the city.

These signs are constructed of corrugated plastic board, which is manufactured from polypropylene, a non-biodegradable but recyclable thermoplastic polymer.

Christoffer Lammer-Heindel, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Loras College and holds the 2023-2024 John Cardinal O’Connor Chair for Catholic Thought. He teaches ethics and contemporary philosophy.