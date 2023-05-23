A noticeable aspect of the City of Dubuque’s participation in the international “No Mow May” initiative is the proliferation of yard signs, which property owners can use to signal they have joined the program. According to Sustainable Dubuque, 400 such signs have been purchased, and you can find them on nearly every block within the heart of the city.
These signs are constructed of corrugated plastic board, which is manufactured from polypropylene, a non-biodegradable but recyclable thermoplastic polymer.
According to a well-known adage, “The most sustainable building is an existing building.” The underlying principle is broadly relevant: all other things being equal, when comparing two relevantly similar actions, the one which involves a greater input of industrially manufactured products has a greater ecological footprint.
Recommended for you
When applied to the No Mow May initiative, the implication is clear: it would be more ecologically sound to support pollinator habitats without buying a yard sign and thus contributing to the polypropylene plastic market. Likewise, the City should promote pollinator habitats without recourse to providing such signs.
In some sense, this is obvious after only a moment of reflection. So why are allegedly ecological actions coupled up with non-ecological commodity consumption?
The Slovanian philosopher, Slavoj Žižek, provides a helpful but unsettling analysis that illuminates why we often choose unsustainable practices when much more sustainable options are available. In short, although we often want to “do our duty” and live in a more or less socially and ecologically responsible way, we also want to enjoy doing so. When socially expected behavior is not, in itself, enjoyable or pleasing, an “obscene supplement,” or morally gratuitous and often contradictory extra layer is introduced. In past eras, and somewhat still to this day, belief in supernatural reward served this role: one did what was socially obligatory because it would pay dividends in the afterlife.
In our time, commodity consumption and commodified social signaling increasingly serve as the morally obscene supplement that allows us to enjoy discharging our duties. The problem is, they are “obscene” precisely to the extent that they are repugnant to the moral impetus behind the action.
In the case of No Mow May, the yard signs arguably serve this supplemental role, securing enjoyment. One may wish to contribute to the effort of supporting pollinator habitats, but doing so brings with it potential anxieties, such as being accused of violating city ordinances or being viewed as lazy by one’s neighbors. Enjoyment is further frustrated by the prospect of eventually needing to cut grass that is much longer than the typical mower can handle. In light of these factors, signaling one’s participation in a broader community initiative adds a pleasing social dimension to the activity which off-sets such anxieties and concerns. Unfortunately, it also implicates one in the plastics industry, arguably undercutting any truly ecological justification.
The history of moral philosophy and religious ethics suggests that, in general, people need an “obscene supplement” in order to do their duty. Nevertheless, we can aspire to transcend this temptation, and any truly ecological form of life will require that we analyze and deconstruct those motivations that are bound up with commodity consumption and commodified signaling.
Christoffer Lammer-Heindel, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Loras College and holds the 2023-2024 John Cardinal O’Connor Chair for Catholic Thought. He teaches ethics and contemporary philosophy.