We mark an anniversary this year for a feature that’s become a monthly staple of the Telegraph Herald editorial page. Double Take began 20 years ago with two local columnists who engage each other in a monthly typographical duel. Double Take presents an issue, and the columnists make their best case from their respective conservative or liberal viewpoints.
For more than two decades, the voice speaking from the left has been Ralph Scharnau, a retired history professor who taught at University of Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College and has a deep knowledge of organized labor. In the early years, the voice from the right was Rod Blum, who at the time was a local businessman who had served as chair of the Dubuque County Republicans. Blum stepped back from the role of columnist when he began weighing the possibility of a run for Congress, and local businessman Jim Giese took up the pen for the conservative side. When Blum made his run for public office official, Giese became our voice from the right beginning in late 2011. Blum went on to serve two terms in Congress from 2015 to 2019.
It’s been Scharnau and Giese sharing their views each month ever since — and, in case you’re wondering, the two get along just fine. Although they disagree on virtually everything politically and most things socially, Scharnau and Giese respect each other and have shared a friendly relationship for years. Our columnists show that people can disagree without being disagreeable.
Now, it’s time for another change in the Double Take lineup. After two decades, Scharnau has decided to step back from his role and hand the baton to another writer. Becky Sisco has filled in for Scharnau on a couple of occasions and has agreed to take up the column going forward. Ralph assures me that he will continue submitting op-eds periodically, when a subject strikes an interest with him — likely the kinds of issues where his deep knowledge of history can lend context. I will welcome those submissions, and I’m grateful to Ralph for his 20 years of column writing for the TH.
Sisco worked as a reporter at the Telegraph Herald in 1990s and early 2000s covering Jo Daviess County, Ill. She went on to teach as an adjunct professor until retirement. Sisco follows changes in the political landscape closely and researches broadly before forming an opinion. I think she will do a great job expressing a thoughtful view through Double Take.
Meanwhile, Giese will continue writing the conservative side, and both will be featured Aug. 7 when they present their views on the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned. If you have suggestions on topics you’d like to see Double Take present, send them to me for consideration.
Salute to Women Awards nominations due Friday
Time is running out to nominate someone for this year’s Salute to Women Awards.
For the fifth year, the TH is honoring local women who are making a difference in our community. Award nominees are women who are leaders, mentors, givers and innovators. They are women who work hard and have achieved much, but also extend a hand in help to others.
The Salute to Women awards recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark. Visit BizTimes.biz/saluteawards for award details and the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 29.
A job well done — un trabajo bien hecho
I have to give a shout-out to reporter Elizabeth Kelsey, who used her proficient language skills to write a story we haven’t really been able to do in the past. On Sunday, we published her story interviewing some of the many Spanish-speaking residents living in the tri-state area. Elizabeth was able to converse with them in both English and Spanish to learn more about the linguistic and cultural barriers, economic hardship and racism they have faced, but also about how they have found opportunities as part of an expanding Latino community.
In addition, Elizabeth went the extra mile to write a version of the story entirely in Spanish (sent to her University of Northern Iowa Spanish professor, Juan Carlos Castillo, for editing) that we published online Sunday. It’s great to have a staff member who can access a more diverse swath of our community through her language skills, and I was proud to present her work to our readers — in both English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.