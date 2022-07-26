We mark an anniversary this year for a feature that’s become a monthly staple of the Telegraph Herald editorial page. Double Take began 20 years ago with two local columnists who engage each other in a monthly typographical duel. Double Take presents an issue, and the columnists make their best case from their respective conservative or liberal viewpoints.

For more than two decades, the voice speaking from the left has been Ralph Scharnau, a retired history professor who taught at University of Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College and has a deep knowledge of organized labor. In the early years, the voice from the right was Rod Blum, who at the time was a local businessman who had served as chair of the Dubuque County Republicans. Blum stepped back from the role of columnist when he began weighing the possibility of a run for Congress, and local businessman Jim Giese took up the pen for the conservative side. When Blum made his run for public office official, Giese became our voice from the right beginning in late 2011. Blum went on to serve two terms in Congress from 2015 to 2019.

