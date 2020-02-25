The citizens of Dubuque County are not aware that taxpayer money is being transferred into a land acquisition fund so Dubuque County Conservation can purchase land when and wherever it wants.
“That is a half million (dollars) at the same time they are now asking for an additional $2 million in improvements plus more land acquisition money.” (Note: This article was on Monday, Feb. 10, front page). This is big!
Ann McDonough plus many more Dubuque citizens do not think this is a priority for our taxpayers. Purchasing more land would be a burden on Dubuque County along with requesting more money. Not to mention asking for more volunteers. Volunteering is wonderful but most people need to work to pay for daily expenses, not to mention increased taxes each year.
This really needs to stop. Dubuque supervisors need to direct money in other areas such as our Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to keep our citizens safe in all our existing parks, both county and state. More money for our Dubuque County Health Department and our county roads should be a priority as well. Hoarding and disrupting our natural farmland should not be a priority for our supervisors.
Kudos to Ann McDonough, our county supervisor: The one supervisor that has Dubuque County’s interest at heart. Supervisors Baker and Wickham both seem to think that Dubuque County has an endless pool of money. I think we need to prioritize where our taxes are being spent and stop this excessive spending in Dubuque County.