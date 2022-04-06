I am a retired assistant Dubuque County attorney, retiring in 2016, capping off an almost 40-year career as a criminal prosecutor. I am supporting Sam Wooden for county attorney. The county attorney is given incredible power to impact people’s lives and to protect the community. This requires great responsibility. Sam Wooden is asking for your support to serve Dubuque County to implement the following:
1. Keeping the community safe from all violent crime.
2. Respecting and supporting all victims of crime.
3. Building strong, healthy and transparent relationships with law enforcement.
4. Creating an environment where attorneys and support staff can effectively do their jobs.
5. Working with the courts and community to create diversion programs for substance-abuse-related and brain-health-related minor crimes.
6. Effectively assisting the Board of Supervisors and other county offices to carry out their duties to Dubuque County citizens.
7. Collaborating with financial institutions and businesses, large and small, to prevent crimes.
Keeping Dubuque County safe and thriving requires the county attorney to coordinate and lead by example. I believe Sam Wooden can carry out this mission with integrity and professionalism for the benefit of all Dubuque County residents. Dubuque County deserves nothing less. Vote for Sam Wooden for county attorney in the June primary.