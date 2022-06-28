Following are some of the advantages that larger schools and larger school districts through consolidation would bring to small school districts, especially with the number of small rural school districts in Iowa.
Academically, larger schools districts are more efficient and offer better services. As an only child adjusts to a larger family, a small-school child adjusts to a larger school.
Larger school districts have larger funds to hire and to demand better qualified teachers. Larger school districts can financially afford more and better quality materials; smaller school districts cannot. Various pieces of media equipment that are unaffordable for smaller school districts are affordable in quantity and quality by larger ones. Personality problems with a teacher can be solved by moving the child to another section of the same grade in a large elementary school; the problem festers when there is only one class per grade in a small elementary school. One principal, one secretary, one janitor for a six-room elementary or secondary school is wasteful compared to the same personnel in a twelve-room elementary or secondary school.
Large schools can afford guidance counselors; small ones cannot. Further, students in small school districts score lower on college entrance exams than students in larger school districts. Larger high schools can offer advanced courses in a foreign language, for example; smaller high schools may not afford to hire a physics teacher. Not surprising, as the enrollment categories increase, the average number of courses offered on the secondary level increase.
Belcastro taught on the secondary and college level for more than 50 years. He is a member of World Beyond War, an anti-war organization
