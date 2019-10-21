Just a couple of weeks ago, Republicans were falling all over themselves to thank President Trump for apparently keeping his promise to fulfill the intent of an ethanol law passed by Congress.
A week ago in this space, we underscored the praise heaped on the plan from the likes of Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley,
Gov. Kim Reynolds and others.
Then, 11 days after that promise was made, the EPA announced its draft of the rule that would govern exemptions given to oil refineries from blending ethanol into the gasoline they sell.
While on Oct. 4 Trump announced a plan that would require refineries to replace the ethanol gallons lost through the exemptions, that wasn’t what the draft plan released Oct. 15 actually said.
The Oct. 4 plan promised to calculate the amount waived over a three-year period and put it back into the fuel supply next year — amounting to 1.3 billion gallons of biofuels.
The plan released on Oct. 15 fell far short of that goal, instead putting 770 million gallons of biofuels back, about half of what farmers were expecting.
That’s a huge difference in the world of renewable energy. The exemptions granted during the Trump administration have already resulted in the closing of 20 ethanol plants nationwide.
The EPA will hear comments from the public on the draft until mid-November, and will likely hear an earful from farmers in Iowa and other corn-producing states who have lost money that won’t be recovered.
It’s hard to know whether the Oct. 4 plan or the Oct. 15 draft really represents the president’s intent. The GOP leaders who were quick to commend the president should demand the Trump administration stand by the plan they all cheered.
On a few occasions, including our editorial “Taxpayer-funded mail standards merit scrutiny” (May 13, 2016), we questioned mailings sent by the congressman representing northeast Iowa at the time, Rod Blum. The Dubuque Republican consistently and proudly outspent his colleagues on constituent mass-mailings, which bore a striking resemblance to campaign flyers.
In the 2018 election campaign, Blum and the Democrat who unseated him, Dubuquer Abby Finkenauer, didn’t agree on much. However, they now apparently agree on one thing: These campaign-like mailers on taxpayers’ tab are a pretty sweet deal.
A Finkenauer mailing that hit constituent mailboxes the other day reminds us of two things: First the 2020 campaign season is heating up already and, secondly, using taxpayer-funded mailings to promote incumbents is a bipartisan endeavor.
Three years ago, we poked at the mailer headline, “Congressman Rod Blum — Unwavering Leadership — Keeping America Safe.” Now, the Finkenauer headline is “Standing Up for Iowans’ Health Care.”
Republican or Democrat, you help pay for that.
The problem is less what a representative from northeast Iowa mails out but more that Congress has baked in a system that allows all 535 federal lawmakers to do it. There exists a Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards, where a representative of the Democrats and a representative of the Republicans must sign off on each mailing. Considering the self-promotion and hyperbole that has been approved for taxpayer expense over the years, we sniff a quid pro quo: “We won’t veto your incumbent’s mailing if you won’t veto ours.”
Citizens interested in hiking, biking, kayaking, snowshoeing or birding on the acres of Dubuque County Conservation land might want to lend a hand in shaping the future of planning and programming for the conservation board.
Over the course of months, the board has sought input from community stakeholders to develop a strategic plan for the county park system. The goal: To develop a park system that is built to last, is driven by the community, offers science and education, is equitable and collaborative and builds a caring, engaged and educated public.
More input is welcome. Think paving Heritage Trail is a great idea or a terrible one? Want to see more camping sites or canoe launches? The conservation board wants to hear your thoughts.
Upcoming open houses will be: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 23, Dubuque County Library, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury; and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE, Dyersville.