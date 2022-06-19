I’ve always thought that many of the suicides and violent crimes that we’re experiencing across this country were committed by individuals who have mental health issues. A report on CNN, however, disputed that!
That’s because they’re leaning toward the fact that most suicides and crimes against society are being committed by individuals who were NEVER diagnosed or treated for mental health concerns. (Duh, of course, they weren’t! Still, that doesn’t mean they didn’t have personal demons haunting them!)
Take, for example, someone who is planning to take their life. See, if they’re really serious about it, the last thing they will probably do is tell someone what they’re thinking because that person will, undoubtedly, try to step in and intervene! (Oh, sure, they might exhibit signs of depression and anxiousness. Still, they’ll try to keep their thoughts and feelings to themselves!)
A similar thing happens when someone is planning a mass shooting. That’s because they figure the fewer the people that are aware of their intentions, the better. It’s only after the fact, I’ve heard many say, “They’re the last person I thought would ever do something like that!”
Personally, I think if we could just get kids off social media, much of this could be avoided. Believe me, it would definitely cut down on all the bullying! Plus, because many youngsters like to boast about their exploits, they then challenge others to try to beat that! Which means we can expect there to be even more death and carnage!
