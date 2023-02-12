The fact that the officers who killed Tyre Nichols were Black does appear to complicate the national discussion about police brutality. My majority Black and male students have expressed concerns about a number of conclusions that might be made about police brutality because of race of the cops involved in Nichols’ killing. Conclusions like:
Because the officers who beat Nichols were Black, police brutality is not an issue of racial discrimination.
Police brutality isn’t really brutal if Black officers engage in it.
Nichols’ killing wasn’t really police brutality, it was just Black on Black crime.
The police are held accountable for police brutality.
Protests against police brutality are illegitimate and arguably violence against the state.
Police brutality is an issue of race discrimination regardless of a police officer’s race. A 2021 study does show that Hispanic and Black officers arrest (and take action incident to those arrests) Black people at a lower rate than White police officers. But Black officers do arrest Black people and they do engage in police brutality.
Statistics continue to show that “the rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans is much higher than that for any other ethnicity — 5.9 fatal shootings per million of the population per year 2015-2023.” Some 90% of arrests by the Memphis Scorpion unit were of Black people. Memphis’s Black population is 65%. Several of those arrested report being beaten for no or low offenses.
Police brutalization is brutal even when Black officers commit it. Historically, the police emerged in the South as slave patrols and often Blacks were conscripted to mete out the associated violence.
Fannie Lou Hamer comes to mind as a person who was incarcerated and then beaten by other Blacks at a jailer’s behest.
Illegal violence that occurs under color of law today by Black officers is not “Black on Black crime,” it is police brutality just like when police brutality is exercised by White officers.
Police accountability for police brutality continues to be almost nonexistent. Traditionally, officers are protected by qualified immunity. These incidents involve protracted efforts to defend the police action, maintain officer’s job, paycheck and non-carceral status. The Nichols case is an outlier.
There are no ardent police union campaigns, the police chief moved quickly to hold the officers responsible, and officers or not, the defendants are Black. George Floyd’s murderer was held responsible for his death, but sanctions and convictions for official brutality, remain rare.
The Memphis incident is not a justification for tamping down on the right to protest or for characterizing protest as violent. Protest against the illegitimate use of force is warranted even though the officers in questions are Black. Police brutality still needs to stop. Our culture generally and that of the police specifically must absorb that Black bodies are as important and those of other races. The right to protest is a constitutional right. Protest is one of the only effective ways to combat state sanctioned violence. Much of the protest-related violence we observed or experienced in 2020 after George Floyd’s death was caused not by protesters but by state authorities, vigilantes and property-damaging interlopers.
I’m concerned about these conclusions, and conclusions like them. In the midst of current efforts to ban the teaching of Black history — history that includes significant brutality including by police brutality — that because some police offenders in Memphis were Black does not make police brutality a non-issue. To discredit protests against brutality builds a basis for the expansion of state sanctioned violence. In today’s political environment, an increase in state-sanctioned violence is a step in the wrong direction.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
