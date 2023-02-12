The fact that the officers who killed Tyre Nichols were Black does appear to complicate the national discussion about police brutality. My majority Black and male students have expressed concerns about a number of conclusions that might be made about police brutality because of race of the cops involved in Nichols’ killing. Conclusions like:

  • Because the officers who beat Nichols were Black, police brutality is not an issue of racial discrimination.
  • Police brutality isn’t really brutal if Black officers engage in it.
  • Nichols’ killing wasn’t really police brutality, it was just Black on Black crime.
  • The police are held accountable for police brutality.
  • Protests against police brutality are illegitimate and arguably violence against the state.

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

