Mark Iowa down on the side of fiscal, cultural and educational sanity. Iowa lawmakers have addressed state government restructuring, democratized K-12 education, enacted protections for minor children and extended protection to property taxpayers from always rapacious public sector entities.

The first bill passed and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds established Education Savings Accounts, giving parents more choice in where, and therefore what, their children are taught. This legislation, and the Republican agenda in general, withstood the scrutiny of voters last November as Reynolds was handily re-elected and Republicans increased their majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate.

