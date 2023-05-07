Mark Iowa down on the side of fiscal, cultural and educational sanity. Iowa lawmakers have addressed state government restructuring, democratized K-12 education, enacted protections for minor children and extended protection to property taxpayers from always rapacious public sector entities.
The first bill passed and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds established Education Savings Accounts, giving parents more choice in where, and therefore what, their children are taught. This legislation, and the Republican agenda in general, withstood the scrutiny of voters last November as Reynolds was handily re-elected and Republicans increased their majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate.
Protecting individual property rights from eminent domain passed the House in bipartisan fashion, only to be deep-sixed by Republicans in the Senate. Follow the money (and hypocrisy) on this one. Legislation (tort reform) limiting non-economic damages in medical lawsuits passed along partisan lines with Democrats united in opposition. Follow campaign money on this one.
Other legislation, including requiring businesses to “E-Verify” job applicants’ legal status, a bipartisan “Baby Drop Box bill,” MOM’s bill funding to support women through and beyond pregnancy, and significant welfare reform have either passed or are still under consideration.
Opinions about the importance and significance of individual pieces of legislation are expectedly varied. One representative said the ESA bill was her “favorite piece of legislation” while another disparagingly said the government restructuring law was “a huge deal” that “might be the most significant” legislation of the entire session.
However, one major and sweeping piece of legislation and a few related bills provided a target-rich environment for Democrats, liberal media and other left-fringe ideologues. Unnamed, the passage of SF496 sent a cultural broadside into ideologically entrenched left-wing institutions.
Radical left-wing activists and their apparently unanimously like-minded lackeys in the Democrat Party, copycatting from kindred bellyachers, derisively and disingenuously termed SF496 a “don’t say gay” bill. It’s nothing of the sort, but it might be called the “enough is enough” bill.
The most consequential aspect of SF496 asked two fundamental questions: “Do we protect impressionable children who cannot consent to elective, permanent, and irreversible surgeries?” And “Do we allow their bodies to be mutilated (and drugged) in the name of ‘gender-affirming care,’ or do we not?”
Preventing kids from carving up their bodies while they’re still kids, based on cursory medical data, doesn’t mean ignoring or denying their dysphoria. Young people are still learning about things, are often confused and consequently are easily manipulated. In the face of a growing number of cases of regret among those who underwent irreversible surgeries and who’ve suffered physically from other treatments, they need support, counseling and understanding until they’re mature enough to make their own choices.
Other aspects of SF496 and related bills include protection for girls and women’s athletics, bathroom integrity, requirements that materials in schools be age appropriate, leaves “gender” or sexual preference teaching with parents rather than schools, and outlines procedures requiring schools to keep parents informed when these issues arise.
Bill Maher, in a serious but humorous monologue “New Rule — Along for the Pride,” calls out those who are — like Iowa’s Democrat legislators who were lockstep in opposing SF496 protections — apparently OK with “experimenting on children” and “using children as cannon fodder” in the culture wars.
State lawmakers in Iowa and across America who support these protections are friends, not enemies, of “trans kids,” and they should never hesitate to say so.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
