The Dubuque County Land & Water Legacy bond presents a real opportunity to support recruitment efforts on a local level. According to a 2019 study by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, when describing their ideal vacation destination and place to live, adults consistently cited outdoor activities and recreation as key to that decision.
This investment in parks and recreation are key to demonstrating our high quality of life to potential new residents. If the measure passes, Dubuque County could bond for up to $40 million to implement the County Parks Master Plan, which will invest in these kinds of quality-
of-life amenities across the county.
To demonstrate the value of a well-funded county recreation system that integrates with our municipalities and addresses desired quality-of-life amenities, consider one of the most sought-after aspects of the plan: improved educational opportunities throughout our parks. The vision described in the plan is “a world class outdoor education that engages and exposes all of Dubuque’s elementary students to the outdoors.”
When we talk about quality of life, it can be difficult at times to put that into real-world context. How will trail improvements encourage more residents to move here? How will upgraded pavilions and camping grounds really contribute to population growth? Families want excellent educations systems and outdoor recreation opportunities; young professionals want hiking and biking trails. These are the amenities that matter, and that today’s workforce demands from their “place of choice.”
The massive supply chain shortage is not limited to goods but also workers, and employers are experiencing an unsustainable strain on their businesses. Dubuque County is no exception. Workforce issues were prevalent before the pandemic with historically low unemployment, and COVID-19 created a new challenge that went beyond unemployment to actual loss of our labor shed.
In Dubuque County, at the height of the pandemic we had 8,000 fewer individuals actively seeking employment than before the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from what we hope has been the worst of the pandemic, the county remains nearly 2,000 employees short from pre-pandemic levels. If Dubuque is to continue its trajectory of economic growth, we must attract new individuals to the area in order to sustain future growth.
As the global competition for talent continues to increase, Dubuque must meet that moment with investments across the board that support the ability to live, work and play right here in Dubuque. A yes vote in the county conservation bond referendum is a yes vote for workforce: attracting, keeping and welcoming new people to our area.