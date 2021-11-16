These days Iowans are feeling pain at the pump, with gas prices at a seven-year high. Iowa biofuel producers like Big River United Energy stand ready to be a part of the solution to ease that pain.
Higher ethanol blends like E15 are saving drivers five to 20 cents a gallon at the pump today, but not for long if oil refiners get their way. A recent oil industry lawsuit revoked nationwide year-round sales of E15. Starting June 1 of next year, Iowans won’t have access to this lower-cost fuel in the summer unless immediate action is taken. That’s why I’m glad Gov. Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of biofuel producers and all Iowans to find a solution to ensure E15 will be available year-round before the June 1 deadline.
Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now, E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 (15% ethanol) have different volatility regulations. Unsurprisingly, refiners only provide gasoline up the pipeline to Iowa that will accommodate E10 so they can freeze E15 out of the market, reducing demand for Iowa-made ethanol. With billions of gallons of total American ethanol capacity, ethanol plants like Big River United Energy are more than ready to meet the higher demand that would be unleashed if E15 were available year-round nationwide.
There is still hope for a national solution from Congress or the EPA, but there’s no sign that D.C. will fix this problem in time. Thankfully, governors have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 and E15 be regulated equally in their states. This would mean any gasoline the oil refiners send up the pipeline could be blended to produce E10 or E15 all year. Recently a bipartisan group of seven Midwest governors, led by Governor Reynolds, sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action.
Reynolds is laying the groundwork to ensure Iowans will not lose access to a fuel that saves them money, is better for their engines, supports Iowa jobs and reduces emissions. She is standing up to oil refiners and leading the way toward a Midwest solution. She knows E15 is too important to Iowa’s drivers and economy to be held back by lawsuits and D.C. inaction.
Jim Leiting is chief executive officer of Big River Resources, LLC, which has a plant near Dyersville. Leiting joined Big River Resources in March of 2005 as general manager, later served as chief operating officer and was appointed CEO in February of 2020. He has been instrumental in leading the growth of Big River Resources from a single grass roots ethanol facility to four ethanol facilities and six grain facilities located in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.