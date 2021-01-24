I’m writing to offer my support for Susan Farber for City Council representing the 1st Ward in Dubuque.
I’m not originally from Dubuque, but in the 25 years I have lived here, I have met many amazing local politicians and visited with several outstanding, thought-provoking constituents and citizens. I believe that Susan is one of those outstanding citizens who has the desire, determination and drive to help make Dubuque better by representing Ward 1 on the Dubuque City Council.
I have worked with Susan on volunteer boards and witnessed how she listens, receives information, formulates her thoughts, and shares in a collaborative direction for the greater good of the group’s mission. I have witnessed and enjoy Susan’s entrepreneurial spirit while dining at Magoo’s Pizza. I see how she treats customers and mentors future entrepreneurs working within her restaurant.
With great respect for the election process of our representatives, I cannot stress enough my confidence in Susan Farber, and I urge you to vote for her on Feb. 2.