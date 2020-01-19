As Iowa lawmakers review this year the rules that will guide the state’s redistricting in 2021, the process should be easy if legislators adopt one simple guideline: Don’t change a thing.
While states are required to redraw their election boundaries after each census, Iowa’s approach to the process and the resulting maps have long been seen as the most fair in the nation. One need only look to Iowa’s tri-state-area neighbors, Illinois and Wisconsin, to see how a partisan map-making process leads to a lopsided playing field that creates unfair representation.
While change seems unlikely in Illinois, Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to fix gerrymandering in the Dairy State.
As of last week, six Assembly Republicans have signed on in support of a change in Wisconsin’s process — even though the current maps favor their party. And three of the six represent constituents in the tri-state area — Reps. Loren Oldenburg, of Viroqua, Todd Novak, of Dodgeville and Travis Tranel, of Cuba City.
Agreeing on a process has long been a sticking point in Wisconsin. After the 1980, 1990 and 2000 censuses, the matter was sent to the courts to resolve when lawmakers couldn’t find common ground. Then following the 2010 census, when a Republican majority ruled both chambers and the governor’s office, the maps that were created heavily favored the GOP. That led to a court case to settle the question of whether partisan redistricting was unconstitutional.
Eventually, the U.S. Supreme Court in a separate case said the courts could not intervene in a state’s map-making, so Wisconsin’s GOP-slanted maps remain intact.
Having elected a Democratic governor, the winds of change are again blowing in Wisconsin. The direction of the momentum is clear: Be more like Iowa.
As expected, every Democratic lawmaker favors a bill to end gerrymandering in Wisconsin. But the support from Republicans, including Tranel, Novak and Oldenburg, shows real integrity and political courage.
In Iowa, Rep. Shannon Lundgren joins the State Government Committee, tasked with reviewing the state’s rules regarding redistricting.
Lundgren noted she has not heard of any proposed changes to the process and tends to believe a change would make little sense if the system is working.
Since 1980, Iowa politicians of both parties have agreed to cede the responsibility for proposing state and federal district boundaries to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The agency fires up its computers and drafts districts that are uniform in population, compact and contiguous — a stark contrast to the quirky twists, turn and loopholes drawn on partisan maps. Legislative approval of the districts, the subject of bitter fights and court cases in other states, is a mere formality in Iowa. Both parties have bought into the process, where they forgo this power when in the majority but don’t suffer when in the minority.
Indeed, Iowa’s bipartisan approach to redistricting has served the state well for four decades. Wisconsin should seize this opportunity to follow suit.
Cheers to our area representatives who put fairness and integrity above partisan politics.