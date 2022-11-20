As we approach the time of year when we give thanks for all the good things in our lives (friends, family, our good health and more) I hope you will also give thanks for having a locally-owned, independent news organization in your community. And I hope you will consider how you can help sustain that.

When our Founding Fathers (and yes, they were all males at the time) created the country and our Constitution, the First Amendment they made in 1791 included the freedom of the press. Why? Because they knew that a free press would help make better, more-informed citizens and perform the important role of tracking how government makes policy and spends taxpayer dollars, as well as generally reporting on the goings on in our communities.

Woodward is vice president of Woodward Community Media and publisher of the Telegraph Herald.

