President Joe Biden managed to make almost no one happy with his move this past week to cancel some student loan debt. Though the administration had long telegraphed the likelihood that such a move was coming, the devil in the details of the plan has Republicans and Democrats alike objecting.

It’s hard to imagine an issue more widely understood to be problematic met with a solution so broadly panned. America must address aggressive student loan debt and the high cost of higher education. But this plan is not the answer.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

