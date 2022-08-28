President Joe Biden managed to make almost no one happy with his move this past week to cancel some student loan debt. Though the administration had long telegraphed the likelihood that such a move was coming, the devil in the details of the plan has Republicans and Democrats alike objecting.
It’s hard to imagine an issue more widely understood to be problematic met with a solution so broadly panned. America must address aggressive student loan debt and the high cost of higher education. But this plan is not the answer.
The plan calls for $10,000 in student loan forgiveness per borrower — as long as the borrower is making less than $125,000 per year — plus another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
There are better ways to go about relieving the cost of higher education. An earlier Biden proposal called for doubling the maximum awards for Pell Grants by 2029 — an expansion that would make college more attainable for low-income families in the years ahead.
Instead, what we have is a moment-in-time solution that carves out help for millions of individuals who aren’t the only ones struggling and who, in many cases, aren’t the worst off.
The students with the most debt are typically the students who pursued advanced degrees, giving them greater earning potential, even if they’re not quite there yet.
And setting the income cap at $125,000 ($250,000 for couples) is overly generous, considering it’s twice as high as the average earnings for full-time American workers.
Let’s talk about who it doesn’t help.
Did you listen to your high school guidance counselor and pursue skilled labor certification instead of heading to a university? Sorry, we know the price of food and fuel is hurting you, too, but we just don’t have a government gift for you.
Sitting in a high school classroom right now, saving your pizza delivery job money so you won’t have to borrow quite as much for college? Nope, no gift for you at the moment. Make sure you take that finance class.
Dug into your retirement savings to foot your children’s college bill so they wouldn’t get into debt? Well, thanks, Mom and Dad, but now, you can help pay the tuition of 43 million other American students.
That’s the thing about government largesse; it’s all taxpayers who get to help bear the burden.
Let’s not forget, this group of borrowers has already gotten a break that cost taxpayers $150 billion with the pandemic pause on student debt payments — a moratorium Biden has since extended through the end of the year. As Sen. Chuck Grassley points out — that $150 billion could have doubled the Pell grant program.
Government policy that picks winners and losers never works out well for the masses. Forgiving loans for college-educated people on a trajectory to financial security feels like a slap in the face to ... well, just about everyone else swimming against the tide of inflation.
The impact of rising student debt accrual will be felt for generations among millions of Americans. Borrowers owe a collective $1.6 trillion — mostly to the federal government. As a result, a generation of young people has delayed homebuying, marriage and children. Some 40% take on the debt and never get the degree.
Government should intervene, but with a more layered and broader approach. Add more Pell Grants for those heading to college. Dismantle the system of compounding interest rates that have borrowers making payments that barely cover current interest balance, making it nearly impossible to chip away at the principal. Reward those who are already consistently paying.
Student debt and the cost of higher education can and should be addressed. But there are better ways to do it that could have a lasting impact for generations to come.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
