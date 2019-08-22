The gun violence that we saw in El Paso and Dayton could just as easily have happened here in Iowa. Rapid-fire, high-capacity weapons like the ones used in those shootings are easily obtainable in local stores in Dubuque, Des Moines and in fact all over Iowa.
Legislators in Iowa have an obligation to introduce and pass legislation that will make it harder, not easier, for people who should not have guns to purchase them.
Instead, the state Legislature is focusing its efforts on a “strict scrutiny” state constitutional amendment that will make common-sense gun violence prevention nearly impossible in Iowa.
If our state legislators really wanted to make us Iowans safer, it would have happened already in Iowa. Instead, they have been working hard for the NRA and the gun lobby.
Demand change today from our legislators. If they don’t respond, let’s turn to the ballot box. We can’t afford to wait any longer.
The people in Dayton, who saw evil up close, were right when they shouted at their governor to “Do something!”
Our elected representatives need to hear the same message: Do something!
Roche is a board member of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence and Iowans for Gun Safety.