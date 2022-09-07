Last Thursday my wife and I were aboard the American Queen paddle wheeler, looking forward to docking in Dubuque for the day.

Being born and raised in Dubuque, we wanted our fellow passengers to see what a beautiful city it is but the river was low at 9 feet so we couldn’t dock, instead we docked in Clinton.

(1) comment

ran17

Plenty of boats this week, including one over 400 feet. Find a better captain.

