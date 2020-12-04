My husband's maternal grandfather, Elmer McKitrick, managed the Inter-Stare Garage in Dubuque in the 1920s & beyond. They put out an metal advertising ash tray in 1929 that gave customers $10 off a purchase of a used car. I have been looking for one of these for my husband for 40+ years. He has had dementia for 10 years, is doing very well, but & I would like to find one before it takes a bigger toll on him. I would like to pass it onto our son since it is family history. All I have is a newspaper clipping & photo of one from the Telegraph Herald, dated Dec. 18, 1975, so we know they existed. If anyone could find further info. or knows of where one is, I would greatly appreciate it. Willing to pay, but we are on limited incomes, so it would depend on price. Thank you in advance for any help! Julie Faulkner Garrett, Indiana