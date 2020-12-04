For decades Iowa commodity producers have had chance after chance to be better land stewards and time and again they have proven they are not up to the challenge.
To assist with increasing water quality there are voluntary cost share programs, organic farming methods, no till methods, easements, and state and private ecologists willing to assist producers to increase water quality. It is time to change the dynamic. This carrot approach has failed and the pollution crisis has only gotten worse. In 2018 there had been a 50% increase in nutrient runoff despite federal and state funding to reduce this number by voluntarily following water best management practices according to a 2018 Des Moines Register article.
Commodity producers across the board have failed to protect the water, the topsoil and the surrounding ecosystem for future generations.
Now is the time for radical solutions. I propose the following: 200-foot buffers on all creeks (composed of prairie or woodland) and alternating prairie strips with crops with every planter turn. A moratorium on farming and grazing on creek bottoms.
If Iowans want to swim in creeks and lakes in the future, have creeks to fish in, and fresh water to drink, or even topsoil these actions must be taken as soon as possible. Since the voluntary, “carrot” approach has failed we must take the must less fun “stick” approach.