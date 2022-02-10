My husband and I moved to Dubuque in May 2013. We moved into the Ward 4 in a beautiful apartment similar to the Victorian style structured apartment buildings in Hyde Park Chicago with beautiful scenery while looking up to the bluffs of beautiful homes.
Being here in Dubuque for almost 10 years, we have met many people here that are fully vested in their community. Carla Anderson genuinely cares about all people, not just a specific demographic. Carla Anderson is an advocate for the community, for women, LGBTQ and women of color; she is for all people. Carla, like myself, is from the Chicago area, and understands the needs of our community. She is hands-on and listens. Carla has been actively involved in the community since she’s come here. She is a retired union carpenter, she is on the board of the Collective Small Business Alliance of Dubuque, Habitat for Humanity, as well as a former City of Dubuque Human Rights Commissioner. Carla and I are also working on several community efforts to bridge together resources and people. Carla desires a “better Dubuque” for each and every one of us. Not just where she lives but the whole community.
Choosing Carla Anderson to be our Ward 4 City Council representative would further show that Dubuque is ready for real diversity, real equity and total inclusion. Carla speaks from the heart and continues to align with her message, bringing about change to build a better and more inclusive Dubuque.