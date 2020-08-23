Thank you, TH, for your excellent investigation and reporting on the discrepancies in COVID-19 positivity rates in Iowa.
The old adage that “numbers don’t lie” has not held true in Iowa’s reported COVID case numbers. Most Iowans know when we are being fed a line of bull, and the TH has gone to great lengths to hold the Iowa Department of Public Health accountable for the inconsistent and blatantly false data released regarding positivity rates.
The “flaw” in reporting COVID-19 data might not have been revealed without the efforts of the TH reporters and staff.
We depend on facts to help us make good decisions regarding our personal health and the health of others.
Keep questioning the numbers, and thank you for keeping us informed.